8/1: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Dry next few days; hot/humid Jeep Fest weekend
By Dan Smith
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The pleasant weather continues into the new work week, with highs near 80 and lows in the 50s through Wednesday. We won’t squeeze any rain out of the few clouds out there, but that could change soon. Isolated afternoon showers/storms are possible heading into Jeep Fest weekend, though so far the festivities -- including Saturday’s parade -- should be good to go! It will, however, be hot and humid once again... highs near 90, feeling like the mid-90s at times.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

