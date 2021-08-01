8/1: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

The pleasant weather continues into the new work week, with highs near 80 and lows in the 50s through Wednesday. We won’t squeeze any rain out of the few clouds out there, but that could change soon. Isolated afternoon showers/storms are possible heading into Jeep Fest weekend, though so far the festivities -- including Saturday’s parade -- should be good to go! It will, however, be hot and humid once again... highs near 90, feeling like the mid-90s at times.

