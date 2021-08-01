Traffic
Dive teams searching for missing boater after Sunday morning crash

Authorities are searching for a missing boater in Monroe County, Michigan, Sunday morning.
Authorities are searching for a missing boater in Monroe County, Michigan, Sunday morning.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - Authorities are searching for a missing boater in Monroe County, Michigan, Sunday morning.

A boat crashed at Big Daddy’s Marina in Bolles Harbor around 1:00 a.m. Sunday, according to La Salle Fire Chief Randy Howe. A dive team with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the boater who was still missing as of 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the crash. Witnesses tell 13abc there was a boat fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.

