Man in critical condition after Toledo shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A person is in critical condition at Toledo hospital after getting shot Saturday evening during a fight, according to Toledo police officers.

The call came in for the person shot before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Hoag Street and Campbell Street. The person was visiting someone in the area, according to investigators, when he got into a fight and was shot. He tried to walk back to his car where he was found and taken to the hospital, police said.

Nobody is in custody; the police didn’t have a description of a possible suspect.

