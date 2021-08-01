Traffic
New inclusive playground unveiled in Perrysburg

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg’s new all-inclusive playground officially opened Saturday in Rotary Park off Fort Meigs.

The playground includes sensory equipment, ziplines, obstacle courses and is completely wheelchair accessible.

Wood County Plays has been working on the inclusive playground for more than two years. It’s designed to bring together children of all walks of life, creating a safe and fun environment for anyone who may have a challenge or disability to engage in activities with peers of all abilities. The group raised about $800,000 to bring the project to life.

”There’s a large percentage of children in our community who can’t play on a traditional playground,” said Jamie O’Brien, the vice president of Wood County Plays. “When you think about it, their siblings may also want to go play on a traditional playground, and they aren’t able to because they’ve got one child left behind. In this situation, we can have typical able-bodied children playing side by side with children who have special needs as well.”

The organization is working on plans to build another all-inclusive playground soon at Carter Park in Bowling Green.

