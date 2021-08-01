TLCHD Vax-to-School events to offer vaccines, gift card incentives

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Health Department will host a series of back-to-school vaccine clinics in an effort to get students vaccinated before the new school year starts.

The Vax-to-School events will offer COVID-19 vaccinations and other routine vaccinations from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. every Saturday in August at the health department.

The department is also offering incentives for those getting their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Those 12 and older will receive a gift card up to $100. People under the age of 12 are not currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ohio Medicaid Managed Care recipients ages 18 and older will receive a $100 gift card for their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those interested are asked to bring a hard copy of the student’s immunization record, their parents’ ID, and their insurance card. The health department is reminding the public that students without required immunizations risk being excluded from school.

TLCHD will provide masks, hand sanitizer, lunch bags, and backpacks to get students ready for the next school year.

The announcement comes as the highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant is causing a rise in coronavirus cases across the nation. Public health officials say the best way to protect against the virus is to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Additional walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic dates for the week of August 2 are listed below.

The Toledo Lucas County Health Department announces walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic dates for the week of August 2, 2021. (Toledo Lucas County Health Department)

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.