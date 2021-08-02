13abc launching 4pm newscast in September

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This September, 13abc will be coming to you earlier than ever, starting at 4 pm on weekday evenings. The new show will launch on September 13, 2021.

Action News at 4 pm will reunite the anchor team of Christina Williams and Tony Geftos, who previously anchored the weekend morning show from 2012 to 2019 when Christina became the weekend evening anchor. Joining them at 4 pm from the 13abc Weather Center is Meteorologist Dan Smith, who will present the daily weather forecast at noon as well.

“The expansion of 13abc Action News reinforces our commitment to informing our viewers and investing in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan,” said Chris Fedele, General Manager at WTVG. “This newscast will also help us continue to grow our 24/7 Action News Now desk, where we update viewers on the latest breaking news regardless of time or location.”

The new show will approach local news in a new way, providing a blend of in-depth looks at the top stories with an opportunity to better explore Northwest Ohio through a series of engaging features.

As part of the move, 13abc’s Josh Croup will take Christina’s position as the weekend evening anchor. Josh joined the 13abc team in early 2021 after spending two years as a reporter and anchor at WDTV in West Virginia.

