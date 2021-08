TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny today with low humidity. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Temperatures will slowly warm up this week back into the 80s. The weekend will turn hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s on Saturday and in the low to middle 90s on Sunday. Highs could be in the middle 90s early next week.

