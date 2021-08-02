Traffic
Downtown Toledo is in full bloom just in time for tens of thousands of visitors

The planters and garden beds will be part of the city’s landscape for years to come.
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Downtown Toledo is in full bloom, and it’s perfect timing because there’s a lot happening downtown. Toledo Jeep Fest hits high gear later this week and The Solheim Cup is just 29 days away. There’s been a lot of work done to make sure the city is ready for all the visitors.

Dozens of planters have been added to city streets this year, and more are on the way. Flowers are in full bloom in planters and garden beds all over downtown streets and parks.

Cindy Kerr is the Vice President of ConnecToledo.

“When someone tours downtown whether they are a resident, a visitor or a prospective business, they all notice. Everyone loves bright, colorful, beautiful flowers, and we have a lot of them.”

The burst of color is thanks to the City of Toledo, local businesses and ConnecToledo Flowers have been a part of the city landscape for years, but they’re at a whole new level this year.

“It makes you feel like home, it’s welcoming. It adds a great pop of color. It looks good when you look down the street. It looks vibrant and activated.”

While the flowers will be a great back drop for all the upcoming activities in downtown, the beautification efforts don’t end there.

“The investment we made will carry forward for the next 10-20 years. There is more coming. We plan to add another 60-120 planters to downtown.”

The new planters are environmentally-friendly. “They are self-watering, so they have reservoirs in the bottom that hold multiple gallons of water. You water maybe once a week, instead of every day.”

And the sprucing up of city streets isn’t limited to just flowers. “We are also working with the city to replace trees. A good tree canopy is good for economic re-development in downtown too.”

Kerr says this project is a great example of a public-private partnership.

“Property owners vote to self-assess every year, and our organization puts the money right back into downtown. It’s not just beautification projects. We work on economic development tools too. There is also the ambassador program that puts people on the streets seven days a week to help act as hosts and keep our city looking good. "

Right now the planters can be found from Summit to Huron as well as along Adams, Madison and Jefferson. The hope is to eventually expand them to other streets too. The plan is also to use them during all four seasons.

