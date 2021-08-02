Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Lindsey Graham 1st vaccinated senator to test positive for COVID-19

By MEG KINNARD
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has tested positive for the coronavirus, the first senator to disclose a breakthrough infection after being vaccinated.

In a statement issued Monday afternoon, the South Carolina Republican said that he “started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night” and went to the doctor Monday morning.

After being notified of his positive test, Graham said he would quarantine for 10 days.

“I feel like I have a sinus infection, and at present time, I have mild symptoms,” the 66-year-old Graham said. “I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination, I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse.”

Graham, who was vaccinated in December, has long been a proponent of vaccination, saying during a visit this spring to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston that “the sooner we get everybody vaccinated, the quicker we can get back to normal.”

Graham’s infection comes on the heels of updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance urging even fully vaccinated people to return to wearing masks indoors in areas of high coronavirus transmission, citing the surge of the highly contagious delta variant. Recent analysis has shown that breakthrough cases of COVID-19, with mild or no symptoms, still remain rare.

Both congressional chambers have been adopting stricter face covering regulations amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases across the country. The House has returned to a mask requirement, while the Senate has recommended medical-grade face coverings.

Graham, who was wearing a mask, did not answer questions from reporters on Capitol Hill earlier Monday, prior to the statement being issued. Because of Senate votes, Graham was not in attendance at Friday night’s Silver Elephant dinner, the South Carolina Republican Party’s signature annual fundraiser and an event attended by hundreds, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a headlining speaker.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boat with two men on board hit a dock and overturned, according to the Monroe County...
Monroe Township firefighter dies, another man hospitalized after Sunday morning boat crash
Findlay OSHP officer dies in line of duty
Findlay OSHP trooper dies in line of duty
Police have responded to shootings 5 times in the last 2 months at the same residence.
Neighborhood terrorized by repeated shootings
A person is in critical condition at Toledo hospital after getting shot Saturday night during a...
Man in critical condition after Toledo shooting
Motorcycle crash
Northwood man killed in I-75 motorcycle crash

Latest News

In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
US hits 70% vaccination rate -- a month late, amid a surge
Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern...
Saban’s new deal worth at least $84.8 million over 8 years to coach Alabama football
Toledo Police release dash cam video of a high speed chase that ends in a crash
Toledo Police release dash cam video of a high speed chase that ends in a crash
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working.
Indoor mask mandate ordered across Louisiana