Northwood man killed in I-75 motorcycle crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after a motorcycle crash on I-75. According to witnesses, Joshua Easter II was on a motorcycle on I-75 and was weaving between traffic.

Toledo Police say the man lost control of his motorcycle and hit the concrete media. Easter II was thrown from the bike.

He was taken to an area hospital by first responders and pronounced dead. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The crash shutdown I-75 SB near Bancroft around 6:00pm for nearly an hour Sunday evening.

Police say Easter was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

