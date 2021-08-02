Pedestrian killed in hit and run
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:27 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead after a hit and run at Dorr Street and City Park on Sunday night.
Toledo Police say they got a call for a person down and then found a person there.
The pedestrian was taken to St. Vincent Medical Hospital where they were pronounced dead.
The victim has only been identified as a 70-year-old until their family is notified.
Anyone with information is asked to call TPD Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.
Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.