Pedestrian killed in hit and run

TPD says one person is dead after a hit and run Sunday night.
TPD says one person is dead after a hit and run Sunday night.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:27 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead after a hit and run at Dorr Street and City Park on Sunday night.

Toledo Police say they got a call for a person down and then found a person there.

The pedestrian was taken to St. Vincent Medical Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The victim has only been identified as a 70-year-old until their family is notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

