Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Saban’s new deal worth at least $84.8 million over 8 years to coach Alabama football

Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern...
Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Hoover, Ala.(Source: AP Photo/Butch Dill)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban will make $11.5 million in the final year under a new eight-year contract that’s worth at least $84.8 million.

The university released details of Saban’s previously announced deal after the board of trustees’ compensation committee formally approved it.

Saban, who has won a record seven national championships, is set to make $8.7 million this year with annual raises of $400,000. 

Saban, who turns 70 on Halloween, also can receive an $800,000 completion bonus each Feb. 28 through 2026 totaling up to $4 million.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boat with two men on board hit a dock and overturned, according to the Monroe County...
Monroe Township firefighter dies, another man hospitalized after Sunday morning boat crash
Findlay OSHP officer dies in line of duty
Findlay OSHP trooper dies in line of duty
Police have responded to shootings 5 times in the last 2 months at the same residence.
Neighborhood terrorized by repeated shootings
A person is in critical condition at Toledo hospital after getting shot Saturday night during a...
Man in critical condition after Toledo shooting
Motorcycle crash
Northwood man killed in I-75 motorcycle crash

Latest News

In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
US hits 70% vaccination rate -- a month late, amid a surge
Toledo Police release dash cam video of a high speed chase that ends in a crash
Toledo Police release dash cam video of a high speed chase that ends in a crash
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working.
Indoor mask mandate ordered across Louisiana
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Lindsey Graham 1st vaccinated senator to test positive for COVID-19