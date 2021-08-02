Traffic
TARTA offering free rides to Jeep Fest this weekend

TARTA wrapped a bus to celebrate Jeep Fest and commemorate the partnership between the two...
TARTA wrapped a bus to celebrate Jeep Fest and commemorate the partnership between the two transportation companies.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’re looking for a ride to the Jeep Fest this weekend, TARTA has you covered. The transit authority is giving free rides to and from downtown Toledo on August 6 and August 7 with the Jeep Fest Express.

Routes 2 and 19 will serve as the busses to Jeep Fest, with pick-up from the Franklin Park Mall. It’s available all day long this weekend. TARPS will also be available.

TARTA is reminding the public that all rides are free until further notice and some pandemic precautions are still in place. Passengers are required to wear a face mask but the capacity limits have been dropped.

