Toledo Police release dash cam video of high speed chase that ended in crash
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Monday, Toledo police released dramatic video of a high speed chase that ended in a crash two weeks ago.
Police were responding to a weapons call at the Covenant House on the 700 block of North Erie. They say Stephon Williams allegedly fled in a red mustang and failed to stop when officers hit their sirens.
The suspect hit a fire hydrant, a light pole, and two city signs.
The car split in half and officers say Williams is lucky to be alive. The 21-year-old man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police say they found a loaded firearm in a book bag the wreckage.
