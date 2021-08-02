Toledo Police release dash cam video of high speed chase that ended in crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Monday, Toledo police released dramatic video of a high speed chase that ended in a crash two weeks ago.

Police were responding to a weapons call at the Covenant House on the 700 block of North Erie. They say Stephon Williams allegedly fled in a red mustang and failed to stop when officers hit their sirens.

The suspect hit a fire hydrant, a light pole, and two city signs.

The car split in half and officers say Williams is lucky to be alive. The 21-year-old man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say they found a loaded firearm in a book bag the wreckage.

