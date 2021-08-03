Traffic
August 3rd Weather Forecast

Sunny With Low Humidity Early Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny and nice today with highs around 80. Wednesday will be a bit warmer with highs in the low 80s. Thursday and Friday will be in the middle 80s. An isolated shower or storm is possible over the weekend into early next week. Temperatures will heat up to the low to middle 90s on Sunday and Monday with a heat index at or over 100.

