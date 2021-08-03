Traffic
Auto industry task force reinstates mask mandate at Detroit automakers

The announcement comes as employers across the country weigh whether to go back to earlier pandemic restrictions as the Delta variant causes a spike in cases.
In this May 10, 2011 photo an autoworker assembles a transmission at the General Motors...
In this May 10, 2011 photo an autoworker assembles a transmission at the General Motors Transmission Plant in Toledo, Ohio. Defying a wave of layoffs that has sent the U.S. job market into its worst catastrophe on record, at least one major industry is making a comeback: Tens of thousands of auto workers are returning to factories that have been shuttered since mid-March due to fears of spreading the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)(Rick Osentoski | AP)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WTVG) - Autoworkers will have to mask up once again at major manufacturers after the industry’s COVID-19 Joint Task Force decided to reinstate the mask mandate on Tuesday. The announcement comes as employers across the country weigh whether to go back to earlier pandemic restrictions as the Delta variant causes a spike in cases.

Following the decision, the task force, which is made up of representatives from the United Autoworkers union, Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis released a statement reading, in part:

“While we know that masks can be uncomfortable, the spread of the Delta variant and recent data outlining the alarmingly high rate of transmission among those unvaccinated is a serious health threat.”

The task force went on to say that they are strongly encouraging workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 if they haven’t already.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

