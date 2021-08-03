Auto industry task force reinstates mask mandate at Detroit automakers

DETROIT, Mich. (WTVG) - Autoworkers will have to mask up once again at major manufacturers after the industry’s COVID-19 Joint Task Force decided to reinstate the mask mandate on Tuesday. The announcement comes as employers across the country weigh whether to go back to earlier pandemic restrictions as the Delta variant causes a spike in cases.

Following the decision, the task force, which is made up of representatives from the United Autoworkers union, Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis released a statement reading, in part:

“While we know that masks can be uncomfortable, the spread of the Delta variant and recent data outlining the alarmingly high rate of transmission among those unvaccinated is a serious health threat.”

The task force went on to say that they are strongly encouraging workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 if they haven’t already.

