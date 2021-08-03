Cedar Point Nights begins Friday

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’re looking for something to do after dark to wrap up your summer, Cedar Point is bringing back Cedar Point Nights, the summer beach festival, from August 6 - September 5.

The event will span the entire one-mile beach at Cedar Point, turning it into a glow-in-the-dark party after the sun goes down. That will extend into the park itself, as the rides light up with colorful bulbs.

Cedar Point Nights will also include the Party Zone, a dance party with a DJ, and giant glow inflatables. It will also include a Silent Disco, where you can pick your own music. Plus, park staples like special foods, drinks, and games.

Cedar Point Nights will be free with park admission and begins every night at 7 PM. You can find more information here.

