Community members seek solution to gun violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - City leaders and community members held a forum at Kent Branch Library Monday evening to find a solution for gun violence.

Toledo’s recorded more than 1,200 shooting incidents and 40 murders since January.

Community members say the solution comes down to police and parenting.

“We have to let the police officers do their job because you cannot have peace unless you extract the people causing the problems out from these communities - to give peace a chance to work,” Earl Mack, President of the Toledo Buffalo Soldiers said.

Alexicia Sims is the owner of Village Academy, She tells 13 ABC,

“When you see a gun, why wouldn’t you leave? It’s because we have been to a lot of parties and saw guns and didn’t leave, it’s because no one taught them at a young age guns with kids are not normal.”

Several churches around the city opened their doors last night as well to pray for peace.

