Franklin Park Mall gears up for Ohio’s back-to-school tax-free weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With Ohio’s tax-free weekend quickly approaching, malls are expecting to see a lot of shoppers coming out to stock up and save money on everything from school supplies to clothes and shoes.

According to the National Retail Federation, families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend about $850 on back-to-school gear, up $60 dollars from last year, with total spending expected to reach an all-time high at over $37 billion.

“Shoes will be huge this weekend for back-to-school, everybody goes back to school in a new pair of shoes or would like to anyway. Jeans, hoodies, Dicks Sporting Goods is usually a very popular location for back to schoolwear, so retailers are excited and momentum has been building up for this weekend for several weeks now,” shares Casey Pogan, General Manager of Franklin Park Mall.

From Friday-Sunday all back-to-school items listed below are tax-free, including clothing priced at $75 or less and school supply items $20 or less.

Individual retailers will be featuring their own deals and the Franklin Park Mall has an additional bonus for early-bird shoppers.

“This weekend, at Franklin Park Mall we are hosting a special program in conjunction with the tax-free weekend, and that is, the first 250 shoppers on Friday and Saturday that spend $100 will have the opportunity to receive a $25 gift card to a select retailer,” Pogan says.

According to the Ohio Department of Taxation website:

During the holiday, the following items are exempt from sales and use tax:

An item of clothing priced at $75 or less;

An item of school supplies priced at $20 or less; and

An item of school instructional material priced at $20 or less.

Items used in a trade or business are not exempt under the sales tax holiday.

“Clothing” is defined as all human wearing apparel suitable for general use. “Clothing” includes, but is not limited to, shirts; blouses; sweaters; pants; shorts; skirts; dresses; uniforms (athletic and nonathletic); shoes and shoelaces; insoles for shoes; sneakers; sandals; boots; overshoes; slippers; steel-toed shoes; underwear; socks and stockings; hosiery; pantyhose; footlets; coats and jackets; rainwear; gloves and mittens for general use; hats and caps; ear muffs; belts and suspenders; neckties; scarves; aprons (household and shop); lab coats; athletic supporters; bathing suits and caps; beach capes and coats; costumes; baby receiving blankets; diapers, children and adult, including disposable diapers; rubber pants; garters and garter belts; girdles; formal wear; and wedding apparel.

“School instructional material” includes only the following items: reference books, reference maps and globes, textbooks, and workbooks.

