Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Iceberg wall collapse hurts 3 at Titanic attraction in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Three guests were injured when an iceberg wall collapsed at the Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge on Monday, WVLT reported.

All three guests were taken to the hospital, and the extent of their injuries is unknown, official said.

The attraction was closed after the incident Monday but reopened on Tuesday, according to its Facebook page.

“Needless to say, we never would have expected an incident like this to occur as the safety of our guests and team members is always top of mind,” owners Mary Kellogg Joslyn and John Joslyn said. “We take pride in the quality of our maintenance and have measures in place to ensure that appropriate safety guidelines are upheld. ... Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were injured, as well as their family and friends.”

The Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge allows “passengers” to experience the environment of the Titanic.

The tour is self-guided, allowing visitor to touch a real iceberg, reach their hand into 28-degree water, shovel “coal” and try to stand on a sloping deck, according to the museum’s website.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

TPD says one person is dead after a hit and run Sunday night.
Pedestrian killed in hit and run
Motorcycle crash
Northwood man killed in I-75 motorcycle crash
Dramatic Police chase ends in crash
Toledo Police release dash cam video of high speed chase that ended in crash
A boat with two men on board hit a dock and overturned, according to the Monroe County...
Monroe Township firefighter dies, another man hospitalized after Sunday morning boat crash
The I-475 interchange at Dorr St. is scheduled to reopen after a ribbon-cutting ceremony on...
Dorr St./I-475 interchange opening tonight

Latest News

Misinformation is hindering the campaign to get people vaccinated against COVID-19.
COVID-19 misinformation spreads like a plague
Christian Blanchard, of Tyler, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated kidnapping and...
Grocery delivery driver says she was dragged into customer’s home, assaulted
Franklin Park Mall offering additional bonuses for early-bird shoppers
Franklin Park Mall gears up for Ohio's Back-To-School Tax-Free weekend
Simone Biles, of the United States, dismounts from the balance beam during the artistic...
Biles returns to Olympic competition, wins bronze on beam