One man injured in overnight shooting at Toledo bar

Toledo Police were called to the scene around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday
TPD is investigating a shooting at the corner of Oak Street and Greenwood on Tuesday morning.
TPD is investigating a shooting at the corner of Oak Street and Greenwood on Tuesday morning.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police are investigating a shooting on the 400 block of Oak Street that happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say one man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Detectives on the scene told 13abc they believed it was an incident that started inside The Last Chance Saloon on the corner of Oak and Greenwood that moved outside when the shots were fired.

They said they have some people of interest that they are interviewing.

Stick with 13abc as we bring you more information as it is made available.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Ohio to convene redistricting commission
Documents highlight payment concerns of Buckeye Broadband on Summit Street project
