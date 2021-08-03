One man injured in overnight shooting at Toledo bar

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police are investigating a shooting on the 400 block of Oak Street that happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say one man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Detectives on the scene told 13abc they believed it was an incident that started inside The Last Chance Saloon on the corner of Oak and Greenwood that moved outside when the shots were fired.

They said they have some people of interest that they are interviewing.

