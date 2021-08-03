Six, including four juveniles, seriously injured in crash at Reynolds and Heatherdowns

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Six people, including four children, were injured in a major crash Monday night.

According to police, a car carrying one adult was stopped at the intersection of Heatherdowns and Reynolds Road, waiting to turn onto the northbound side of Reynolds. A second car, carrying one adult, two teenagers, and two younger children was traveling in the opposite direction.

The police report states that the first car began to turn when the light changed to a green arrow. The oncoming car, says the report, went through the red light and collided with the first car.

All occupants of both vehicles were taken to Toledo Hospital with serious injuries. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

