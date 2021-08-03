The Solheim Cup Fan Fest event will showcase a lot of local talent

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The countdown is on for The Solheim Cup Fan Fest. For the first time in history, the opening ceremony for the international event will be held away from the course where the tournament is played. The tournament that will be played at The Inverness Club.

Downtown Toledo will be packed full of family-friendly activities and performances on September 3rd.

Gwen Stefani is the headliner for Fan Fest, but local talent will also be well represented on the day that will shine an international spotlight on our city. Local artwork and artists will be on full display. There will be entertainment everywhere, and a lot of it will be provided by students at the Toledo School for the Arts.

Doug Mead is the Director of TSA.

“When you are talking about what makes a vibrant city and community, it’s the arts. All the time, every day. We have a lot of student ensembles and performers that will be all over the area. From steel drums and a jazz ensemble to face painting and puppets. TSA will be everywhere, and we’re thrilled.”

We got an early look at some of it Tuesday, including this sidewalk art. Aubrey Hess is a about to start her freshman year at TSA.

“It is a cool way to express yourself through art, and have other people enjoy it. I am excited about being part of Fan Fest.”

The events will be spread out all over downtown, in places like Promenade Park and Levis Square Park.

Mary Brucker is co-chair of Fan Fest.

“We’re closing from bridge to bridge and several blocks in between. We have four stages throughout the footprint with 11 bands throughout the day. There are also dozens of restaurants within our event footprint.”

While they’re used to performing in front of large crowds, 17-year-old Lilly Buck says this opportunity is on another level.

“It is a cool experience to share what we’ve been working on, especially after a long time of not being able to. I have never had the chance to be part of something like this before.”

The tournament will draw tens of thousands to Toledo, and pump more than $30 million into the local economy. Brucker says the city is ready to take center stage for an event the world will be watching.

“We live in an incredible place. We are ready to show the world that we can play like any other city when it comes to events like this. We have an amazing city. The opportunity to show it off, and shine on the world stage is immense. We are ready and we are super excited.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.