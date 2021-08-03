Traffic
Trademark battle over ‘Cleveland Guardians’ appears to be ratcheting up

New website now selling merchandise for Cleveland roller derby team.
The Cleveland Guardians roller derby team launched a new website selling t-shirts amid the...
The Cleveland Guardians roller derby team launched a new website selling t-shirts amid the ongoing trademark battle with the Cleveland Indians.(store.clevelandguardians.com)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The trademark battle over the name Cleveland Guardians has taken another turn with a new website launched selling T-shirts for the Cleveland Guardians roller derby team.

A U.S. trademark was applied for by the roller derby squad on July 27, four days after the Cleveland Indians announced it would be changing the name of the ball club to the Guardians in 2022.

The trademark application for the team on skates covers bumper stickers, koozies in the nature of insulating sleeve holders for bottles or cans, jerseys, tank tops, shorts, socks, T-shirts, clothing, footwear and headwear.

Again, we reached out to the bruisers for a comment and were told, “We are still unable to comment on anything. Apologies.”

The Cleveland Indians also declined to comment.

A search of Ohio’s trademark database does show the roller derby team registered as a business in January of 2017.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

