WWII bomber lands in Port Clinton

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Commemorative Air Force have landed in Port Clinton. They touched down in a history filled B-25 Bomber that saw active combat. The aircraft served with the 319th Bomb Group, 437th Squadron at Serragia Airbase, Corsica.

“It’s really a part of our history. The airplane is a tool that we use to help us remind people of folks that gave so much for us,” says Mike Shepherd a Ground Coordination Officer for the Commemorative Air Force. “Even the name of our organization, the commemorative air force. We commemorate the veterans, who again, went to war and gave us the quality of life that we have today.”

The Commemorative Airforce acquire, restore, and preserve a collection of combat aircrafts that were flown in military service in flying condition. The group have over 170 aircrafts that they fly around the country to allow people to learn from and even take rides in. Volunteers emphasized the importance of teaching the next generations about the past, so we don’t repeat past mistakes.

“The older people know about World War Two, but the young children never see anything like this. You rarely even see propeller driven airplanes even today,” says Greg Rothe, a volunteer with the Commemorative Air Force.

“I love World War Two airplanes, and I’m glad to be able to expose the kids to these. You don’t know how much longer they are going to be here... It’s a part of our history. About who we are. Where we came from. I think it’s important that everybody knows what these guys did for us that flew these and gave up their live for us... What that all stands for... A lot of that is lost today,” says Richard Kasunic, who traveled to see the plane with his family.

The B-25 Bomber will be at Liberty Aviation Museum, located at 3515 East State St, Port Clinton, Ohio, until August 6th. Rides in the aircraft will be available for purchase on Thursday, August 5th and Friday, August 6th.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.