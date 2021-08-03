Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

WWII bomber lands in Port Clinton

The Commemorative Air Force brought a B-25 Bomber, that was flown in WWII, to Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, OH.
The WWII B-25 will be open for public viewing until August 6th.
The WWII B-25 will be open for public viewing until August 6th.(WTVG)
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Commemorative Air Force have landed in Port Clinton. They touched down in a history filled B-25 Bomber that saw active combat. The aircraft served with the 319th Bomb Group, 437th Squadron at Serragia Airbase, Corsica.

“It’s really a part of our history. The airplane is a tool that we use to help us remind people of folks that gave so much for us,” says Mike Shepherd a Ground Coordination Officer for the Commemorative Air Force. “Even the name of our organization, the commemorative air force. We commemorate the veterans, who again, went to war and gave us the quality of life that we have today.”

The Commemorative Airforce acquire, restore, and preserve a collection of combat aircrafts that were flown in military service in flying condition. The group have over 170 aircrafts that they fly around the country to allow people to learn from and even take rides in. Volunteers emphasized the importance of teaching the next generations about the past, so we don’t repeat past mistakes.

“The older people know about World War Two, but the young children never see anything like this. You rarely even see propeller driven airplanes even today,” says Greg Rothe, a volunteer with the Commemorative Air Force.

“I love World War Two airplanes, and I’m glad to be able to expose the kids to these. You don’t know how much longer they are going to be here... It’s a part of our history. About who we are. Where we came from. I think it’s important that everybody knows what these guys did for us that flew these and gave up their live for us... What that all stands for... A lot of that is lost today,” says Richard Kasunic, who traveled to see the plane with his family.

The B-25 Bomber will be at Liberty Aviation Museum, located at 3515 East State St, Port Clinton, Ohio, until August 6th. Rides in the aircraft will be available for purchase on Thursday, August 5th and Friday, August 6th.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD says one person is dead after a hit and run Sunday night.
Pedestrian killed in hit and run
TPD is investigating a shooting at the corner of Oak Street and Greenwood on Tuesday morning.
Shooting at Toledo bar now homicide after victim dies
Dramatic Police chase ends in crash
Toledo Police release dash cam video of high speed chase that ended in crash
Motorcycle crash
Northwood man killed in I-75 motorcycle crash
Wrecks kill 2 people, critically hurt another in Northwest Louisiana
Six, including four juveniles, seriously injured in crash at Reynolds and Heatherdowns

Latest News

House explosion in Cleveland
2 people injured during explosion that leveled home on Cleveland’s East side
The Solheim Cup event will attract thousands to downtown
The Solheim Cup Fan Fest event will showcase a lot of local talent
Microcystin was to blame for the water crisis in 2014. Researchers have turned their attention...
Harmful algal blooms wearing down Lake Erie wildlife
Algal bloom and wildlife
Algal bloom and wildlife