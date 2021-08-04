Applications being accepted for Engage Toledo Ambassador Academy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledoans who are at least 18-years-old are being encouraged to apply for the upcoming Engage Toledo Ambassador Academy, which starts on August 25.

The Academy, which was suspended last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, will include around 20 participants and conclude on Oct. 27 with a graduation ceremony.

“This initiative was launched in 2017 to inspire civic engagement and participation, and it has been a great success,” Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said. “We are thrilled we can resume the program, which gives residents an in-depth look at multiple aspects of city operations. It fosters a partnership between residents and city officials, and also encourages residents to learn how city government works.”

Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, with expectations made in order to ensure broad representation across the city. Applications will be received through 5 p.m., Friday, Aug. 13. Participants will be notified by Wednesday, Aug. 18. Residents who are interested in the program may apply at toledo.oh.gov/ambassador.

The Academy consists of ten evening classes with the locations varying depending upon the subject matter. Graduates will be designated “Engage Toledo Ambassadors.”

The classes will include an introduction to the academy and Engage Toledo; an evening with Toledo Fire & Rescue Department officials at a fire station; an evening focused on neighborhoods, with an emphasis on recycling initiatives, reporting blight, code enforcement, and housing programs; an evening with Department of Public Utilities officials to learn about customer assistance programs, lead service lines, and water affordability; an evening with Police Chief George Kral and other Toledo Police officers at the department’s training facility, and an evening with Mayor Kapszukiewicz and Toledo City Council members.

