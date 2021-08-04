Traffic
August 4th Weather Forecast

Sunny Next Few Days, Hot Next Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to middle 80s Today through Friday. An isolated afternoon/evening shower or storm is possible Saturday through the middle of next week as both the temperature and humidity increase substantially. Highs are expected to approach the middle 90s early to mid-next week which will challenge record highs. The heat index is expected to reach 100-105 in the late afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

