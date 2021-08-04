August 4th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to middle 80s Today through Friday. An isolated afternoon/evening shower or storm is possible Saturday through the middle of next week as both the temperature and humidity increase substantially. Highs are expected to approach the middle 90s early to mid-next week which will challenge record highs. The heat index is expected to reach 100-105 in the late afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.