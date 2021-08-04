Authorities searching for carjacking suspects in Michigan

FRENCHTOWN TWP., Mich. (WTVG) - Authorities in Michigan are searching for two people in connection with a carjacking at a Frenchtown Township hotel on Tuesday afternoon.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Michelle Holladay, 40, and William Lanham, 39.

Investigators said the victim and her two young grandchildren were in the parking lot of the Quality Inn on N. Dixie Hwy. when they were approached by a man and a woman around 2:15 p.m. The man displayed a handgun and demanded the car.

The man and woman got into the car and fled, last seen entering northbound I-75. The stolen vehicle is a gray 2008 Honda Pilot SUV with Alabama Crimson Tide license plates, reading SOLEN.

The victim is a 55-year-old woman visiting from Alabama with her grandchildren, ages 11 and 7. No one was injured in the carjacking.

If Holladay and Lanham are located, they are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530 of Monroe County Central Dispatch 734-243-7070.

