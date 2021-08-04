Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Authorities searching for carjacking suspects in Michigan

Authorities are searching from William Lanham, left, and Michelle Holladay in connection with a...
Authorities are searching from William Lanham, left, and Michelle Holladay in connection with a carjacking in Frenchtown Twp. on Aug. 3.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRENCHTOWN TWP., Mich. (WTVG) - Authorities in Michigan are searching for two people in connection with a carjacking at a Frenchtown Township hotel on Tuesday afternoon.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Michelle Holladay, 40, and William Lanham, 39.

Investigators said the victim and her two young grandchildren were in the parking lot of the Quality Inn on N. Dixie Hwy. when they were approached by a man and a woman around 2:15 p.m. The man displayed a handgun and demanded the car.

The man and woman got into the car and fled, last seen entering northbound I-75. The stolen vehicle is a gray 2008 Honda Pilot SUV with Alabama Crimson Tide license plates, reading SOLEN.

The victim is a 55-year-old woman visiting from Alabama with her grandchildren, ages 11 and 7. No one was injured in the carjacking.

If Holladay and Lanham are located, they are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530 of Monroe County Central Dispatch 734-243-7070.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD is investigating a shooting at the corner of Oak Street and Greenwood on Tuesday morning.
Shooting at Toledo bar now homicide after victim dies
Wrecks kill 2 people, critically hurt another in Northwest Louisiana
Six, including four juveniles, seriously injured in crash at Reynolds and Heatherdowns
Dramatic Police chase ends in crash
Toledo Police release dash cam video of high speed chase that ended in crash
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
Shots were fired in the Franklin Park Mall parking lot Tuesday, though no injuries were reported.
Shots fired near Franklin Park Mall, no injuries

Latest News

Oshae Jones, of Toledo, in red, and Hong Gu, of China, square off during their women's welter...
Toledo’s Jones wins Olympic bronze medal
Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser
State Route 2 remains closed in eastern Lucas County after crash
Solheim Cup neighborhood input
Solheim Cup neighborhood input
The Solheim Cup logo is painted on the side of a barn that is on Hill Ave. in Toledo.
Solheim Cup organizers address concerns from neighbors as tournament approaches