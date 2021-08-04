Discord brewing in the Bryan Police Dept.

BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - He tried to resign from the police force, but was denied his resignation by Bryan City Council. Now, the assistant chief of police says he will continue to fulfill his 3 year contract after an apparent disagreement with the chief.

“Nobody, and I mean nobody, has the right to talk to a person the way I was talked to,” said Bryan’s Assistant Police Chief Gary Mohre during a Bryan City Council Meeting live streamed on YouTube August 2, 2021.

“I didn’t believe I was berating him or putting him down, I just simply asked what he’s been doing. He told me he hasn’t been doing (gestures),” described Bryan Police Chief Christopher Chapa during the same city council meeting.

Both shared their sides of a story after the two described a heated exchange. Details of the argument became public during the Bryan City Council Meeting when council members asked for more information after the assistant chief announced he was submitting his resignation.

Before the meeting, The Bryan Times published an article announcing Assistant Chief Mohre was planning to resign nearly 7 months after he was hired in January 2021. The article goes on to explain seven other officers have also resigned since Chief Christopher Chapa started in 2019.

“At least by our count, 7 resignations from the department. It’s a fairly small department, so we thought that was notable,” said The Bryan Times reporter Max Reinhart who was at the city council meeting that became the talk of the town.

Assistant Chief Mohre told 13abc he did not want to appear on camera. However, he indicated more details involving personnel issues may become public in the next several weeks.

The president of city council tells 13abc she is not ready to comment. We have also left messages for the mayor of Bryan and Chief Chapa. 13abc will update this story as it continue to develop.

