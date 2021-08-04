Cleveland Guardians announce 2022 schedule; home opener on March 31

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians announced their 2022 schedule Wednesday, revealing the first date the team will play under their new name.

The season kicks off Thursday, March 31, with a game against Kansas City at Progressive Field.

The Cleveland Indians announced their name change on July 23. Following the end of the 2021 season, the team will be known as the Cleveland Guardians.

The Guardians will play seven summer weekends at Progressive Field, including Fourth of July and Labor Day.

Other highlights in Cleveland’s schedule include a visit from an in-state rival, the Cincinnati Reds, on May 17 and May 18.

The 2022 Cleveland Guardians schedule ... pic.twitter.com/oSApA0y2OQ — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 4, 2021

