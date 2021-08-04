Crash closes State Route 2 in eastern Lucas County

JERUSALEM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A two-vehicle fatal crash in Lucas County has closed State Route 2 on Wednesday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the road is closed at Elliston and Veler, near milepost 34 in Jerusalem Township. HAZMAT materials were spilled in the crash, and the EPA is on the scene.

The state patrol has set up a detour in the area, and motorists are asked to proceed with caution through the area.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.