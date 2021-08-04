Intersection of Berdan and Drexel reopens after dump truck sinks into sinkhole

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The intersection of Berdan Avenue and Drexel Drive was temporarily shut down Wednesday after a dump truck sank into a sinkhole, according to city officials

The Crestline Excavating and Paving dump truck has since been freed from the hole where constructions crews are working and the roadway is back open.

The city’s engineering services department said crews filled the hole with asphalt that was in the dump truck and has resumed paving the street.

Officials said crews will return to the site of the sinkhole at a later date to fix it properly.

