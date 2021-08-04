Traffic
Intersection of Berdan and Drexel reopens after dump truck sinks into sinkhole

The intersection of Berdan Avenue and Drexel Drive was shut down Wednesday after a dump truck...
The intersection of Berdan Avenue and Drexel Drive was shut down Wednesday after a dump truck appeared to sink into a Toledo sinkhole.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The intersection of Berdan Avenue and Drexel Drive was temporarily shut down Wednesday after a dump truck sank into a sinkhole, according to city officials

The Crestline Excavating and Paving dump truck has since been freed from the hole where constructions crews are working and the roadway is back open.

The city’s engineering services department said crews filled the hole with asphalt that was in the dump truck and has resumed paving the street.

Officials said crews will return to the site of the sinkhole at a later date to fix it properly.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

