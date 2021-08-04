Man facing felonious assault charges after stabbing in West Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is facing felonious assault charges after he allegedly stabbed another man during an argument early Wednesday morning in West Toledo.

Toledo Police units were called to the 1300 block of Fitchland Ave. just before 5 a.m. for a person who had been stabbed. A suspect vehicle was identified and once it was stopped, 44-year-old Isaiah Fuller was taken into custody and booked into jail.

The victim, a 40-year-old man, arrived at a local hospital by private auto. A police report said he has life-threatening injuries.

The crime remains under investigation.

