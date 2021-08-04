Pi Kappa Phi brothers bike cross-country for The Ability Experience

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One national fraternity is on a mission to raise money and awareness for people with disabilities, and they are making the ultimate trek to do just that.

The Journey of Hope North team from Pi Kappa Phi arrived in Toledo Wednesday morning after cycling from San Francisco, traveling 75 miles a day on a mission to raise funding for people with disabilities and share various experiences through “friendship visits” with centers along the way.

“We do a lot of different things, we’ve played baseball, we’ve had water gun fights, there’s been a lot of fun friendship visits throughout the summer and ultimately our goal is to create an atmosphere of inclusivity and shared experiences between people of all abilities,” shares Harrison Covert.

The 26-member team visited Toledo’s Sunshine communities for a fun-filled lunch and activities and provided the Toledo center with a $500 grant.

The teams are set to raise over $400 thousand dollars for The Ability Experience, providing grants for centers nationwide.

“Being able to not only raise money but also visit the people we’re serving and raising money for, just makes the mission that much more fulfilling, getting to see it first hand, having countless conversations with people of disabilities…” says Covert.

The team has already completed 3,000 miles, and with 10 days left, they are determined to reach their goal by the time they make it to Washington DC. If you’d like to donate and follow along with their journey, go to their Facebook page, Journey of Hope North Route.

