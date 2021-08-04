Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Shots fired near Franklin Park Mall, no injuries

Shots were fired in the Franklin Park Mall parking lot Tuesday, though no injuries were reported.
Shots were fired in the Franklin Park Mall parking lot Tuesday, though no injuries were reported.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Shots were fired in the Franklin Park Mall parking lot Tuesday, though no injuries were reported.

Few details were made available, but the mall did release a statement on the incident.

The safety of our guests, tenants and employees is the highest priority of Franklin Park Mall. We are proud of the partnerships that we have with our local, state and federal law enforcement, and we thank Toledo Police for the swift response to the isolated incident that occurred in the parking lot this evening. This is an active, injury-free investigation, and we are confident that it is being thoroughly addressed by Toledo Police.

Franklin Park Mall general manager Casey Pogan

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD says one person is dead after a hit and run Sunday night.
Pedestrian killed in hit and run
TPD is investigating a shooting at the corner of Oak Street and Greenwood on Tuesday morning.
Shooting at Toledo bar now homicide after victim dies
Dramatic Police chase ends in crash
Toledo Police release dash cam video of high speed chase that ended in crash
Wrecks kill 2 people, critically hurt another in Northwest Louisiana
Six, including four juveniles, seriously injured in crash at Reynolds and Heatherdowns
Motorcycle crash
Northwood man killed in I-75 motorcycle crash

Latest News

The Solheim Cup logo is painted on the side of a barn that is on Hill Ave. in Toledo.
Solheim Cup organizers address concerns from neighbors as tournament approaches
The Commemorative Air Force flew a B-25 Bomber from WWII into Erie-Ottawa International Airport.
WWII Bomber lands in Port Clinton
House explosion in Cleveland
2 people injured during explosion that leveled home on Cleveland’s East Side
The Solheim Cup event will attract thousands to downtown
The Solheim Cup Fan Fest event will showcase a lot of local talent