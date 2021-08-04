Shots fired near Franklin Park Mall, no injuries

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Shots were fired in the Franklin Park Mall parking lot Tuesday, though no injuries were reported.

Few details were made available, but the mall did release a statement on the incident.

The safety of our guests, tenants and employees is the highest priority of Franklin Park Mall. We are proud of the partnerships that we have with our local, state and federal law enforcement, and we thank Toledo Police for the swift response to the isolated incident that occurred in the parking lot this evening. This is an active, injury-free investigation, and we are confident that it is being thoroughly addressed by Toledo Police.

