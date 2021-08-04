Solheim Cup organizers address concerns from neighbors as tournament approaches

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Heavy and disruptive traffic shouldn’t be a concern during the 2021 Solheim Cup for those who live around Inverness Club, organizers told residents Tuesday night.

That was a primary concern for people who attended a neighborhood community meeting Tuesday night. Becky Newell, the tournament’s director, and Aaron Flickinger, the tournament’s operations director, addressed a group of between 40-50 residents at a meeting of the Neighbors’ Alliance of Sleepy Hollow & Winterfield Park.

“We’re not here to make their lives miserable. We’re here to work together,” Newell told 13abc. “There’s nothing better than to be able to celebrate an event as large as this. I think it will be the biggest event Toledo will see over the next two or three decades. Being able to celebrate after coming off of covid - how exciting it will be for the community.”

Newell said the tournament still expects to see 150,000 people attend over the course of the week from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6, even without some fans who would travel from Europe if travel restrictions weren’t in place.

People who live in the area around the golf course won’t have to worry about massive traffic backups or parking issues, Flickinger said, because all of the fan parking for the tournament is at the Stranahan Theater. Shuttles will move fans back and forth.

Dorr Street will close during the week of the event between St. Andrews and Penn Streets. Flickinger warned residents that truck traffic will increase over the next two weeks as the final pieces of large equipment arrive at Inverness for the tournament.

One resident raised concerns that someone’s property was damaged by the trucks taking side streets. Flickinger said he was aware of two homeowners who Inverness is already working with to address the issue.

Janet Beam is more worried about the long-term future of the area, with concerns about crime and road conditions, among other issues. She helps run the Neighbors Alliance Of Sleepy Hollow And Winterfeld Park.

Beam said she hopes the international event will help raise the local profile of her area and force the city to dedicate more attention to her neck of the woods.

“I know it’s a good thing that it came to Toledo,” Beam said. “I’m sure it’s going to bring in money. But some of us have issues with the city that need to be taken care of.”

