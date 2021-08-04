Traffic
TARTA expanding weekday services

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Weekday evening commuters will notice more frequent TARTA service when changes take effect later this month.

Starting the week of Aug. 15, the final departure time for any fixed bus route leaving from TARTA’s downtown Transit Hub Monday through Friday has been extended to 10 p.m. Service for all routes will run from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

There is no Sunday service for fixed routes or Call-A-Ride services. The TARPS paratransit service will continue to operate seven days a week, running from 4:55 a.m. to 10:49 p.m. on weekdays and 7:51 a.m. to 9:49 p.m. on weekends.

TARTA vehicles remain free of charge for the time being. Face masks are still required while onboard all TARTA vehicles, but the service is no longer limiting the number of riders on each bus

More information on routes and route changes can be found at tarta.com/fall21, or by calling TARTA’s information line at 419-243-7433. Look for updated schedules and information ambassadors to help at TARTA’s downtown Transit Hub in the coming weeks.

