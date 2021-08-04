Traffic
Toledo’s Jones loses Olympic boxing bout, earns bronze medal

Oshae Jones, of Toledo, in red, and Hong Gu, of China, square off during their women's welter...
Oshae Jones, of Toledo, in red, and Hong Gu, of China, square off during their women's welter weight 64-69kg semifinal boxing match at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Wednesday in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(FRANK FRANKLIN II | AP)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOKYO (WTVG) - Toledo boxer Oshae Jones’ run in the Olympics came to an end Wednesday morning as China’s Hong Gu won their semifinal bout 4-1.

Jones’ loss came with quite a prize, though, as the Soul City boxer earned a bronze medal for her performance in Tokyo. Both boxers who lost their semifinal matches will be awarded bronze medals.

Jones beat Brianda Cruz of Mexico and Maria Moronta of the Dominican Republic to advance to the semifinal round.

Second-seeded Gu will face top-seeded Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in Saturday’s gold-medal match. Surmeneli beat India’s Lovlina Borgohain in the other semifinal.

