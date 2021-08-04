Universities roll out COVID policies ahead of student surge

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In a couple of short weeks, area Universities and Colleges will be back in session with students teeming in and around campus.

In anticipation of large crowds in close quarters, school administrators are coming out with COVID policies.

At BGSU, the health staff is still working on a mask policy and will probably announce it closer to the start of school because the Wood County COVID picture is changing by the day with the advent of the Delta variant.

All summer long, case numbers were fairly low, but have started to go back up with the spread of delta.

As for vaccines, under House Bill 244, public institutions can’t require the vaccine, so BG will strongly encourage it for those attending class or working at the university.

BGSU is also providing incentives for students to get vaccinated. Ben Batey is the Chief Health Officer at BGSU and says “We have a whole host of prizes that we’re going to be giving away. Doing a drawing every week for 8 weeks leading up to the end of September and the prizes get better and better as we go.” Some of those prizes include free tuition or a MAC book.

Lourdes University is not requiring masks or vaccines. But as Alisa Smith, who is the Dean Of Student Success at Lourdes says “We are strongly encouraging it.” Smith says the policy will be examined every week to reflect what COVID is doing in the community. “This is what we learned last year is more than anything is how to be flexible on the run.”

