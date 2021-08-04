Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Zepf Center fatherhood classes teach men how to parent

By Kayla Molander
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fathers play an important role in our lives, but being a father isn’t always easy. Now a program from the Zepf Center is teaching fathers in Northwest Ohio how to build healthy relationships with their families and their children.

“I’m understanding that I am important. I do matter to my kids. As much as in some situations, you may think that you don’t matter as much, but kids need their father,” says Charles Brown, who has three kids and has been a father for three years. “I wanted to take a fatherhood class to sharpen up my skills and be an all-around better parent to my kids and a better person to the community,” he says.

He’s enrolled in a class at The Northwest Ohio Fatherhood Connection, a Zepf Center program. Ronald Taylor teaches the class.

“They learn so much about how to be better fathers that no one ever told them before because men are supposed to handle it, well we can’t handle everything,” says Taylor.

The class teaches how to talk to kids and de-escalate conflict, among other things. Taylor says it’s never too late to become a better father.

“Even though we may have some messed up past and some history, that really jacked us up, we have to get back together because we’re still a family,” he says.

The Nurturing Fathers Program is a 6.5-week free course for low-income families. Classes are held twice a week in the mornings, afternoons, or evenings. It’s made possible by a $7.5 million grant from the federal government. That will fund the program for five years - enough time for the program to reach 875 fathers.

Although it may be called a fatherhood class, it’s not really about teaching men to be fathers. It’s actually about teaching fathers to be men.

“It’s just like you kinda feel it. The love from your kid makes you keep going. Makes you want to do better,” says Brown.

For more information, visit the Northwest Ohio Fatherhood Connection Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD is investigating a shooting at the corner of Oak Street and Greenwood on Tuesday morning.
Shooting at Toledo bar now homicide after victim dies
Wrecks kill 2 people, critically hurt another in Northwest Louisiana
Six, including four juveniles, seriously injured in crash at Reynolds and Heatherdowns
Dramatic Police chase ends in crash
Toledo Police release dash cam video of high speed chase that ended in crash
Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser
State Route 2 remains closed in eastern Lucas County after crash
Shots were fired in the Franklin Park Mall parking lot Tuesday, though no injuries were reported.
No injuries reported after shots fired in Franklin Park Mall parking lot

Latest News

The BGSU USG passed legislation supporting gender-inclusive housing Monday.
Universities roll out COVID policies ahead of student surge
Thomas Musgrave of Findlay has only seen his Canadian fiancée and their infant daughter twice...
Cross-border families look to reunite as US-Canada border reopens later this month
Imagination Station and Hensville will host numerous activities
Free family fun at Toledo Jeep Fest
Cross-border families look to reunite as US-Canada border reopens later this month
Zepf Center fatherhood classes teach men parenting skills