August 5th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny today with a high in the middle 80s. A few more clouds are expected on Friday with highs staying in the middle 80s. There is a slim chance of a shower or storm Friday night into Saturday. The weekend will turn humid with more heat on Sunday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s on Saturday and in the low 90s on Sunday. Sunday is looking dry at this time, but rain chances will increase into early to mid-next week. It is looking more likely the heat wave will not break mid to late next week. Highs could be at or above 90-degrees Sunday through Saturday.

