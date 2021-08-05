Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

August 5th Weather Forecast

Heat Returns Next Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny today with a high in the middle 80s. A few more clouds are expected on Friday with highs staying in the middle 80s. There is a slim chance of a shower or storm Friday night into Saturday. The weekend will turn humid with more heat on Sunday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s on Saturday and in the low 90s on Sunday. Sunday is looking dry at this time, but rain chances will increase into early to mid-next week. It is looking more likely the heat wave will not break mid to late next week. Highs could be at or above 90-degrees Sunday through Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser
State Route 2 remains closed in eastern Lucas County after crash
Shots were fired in the Franklin Park Mall parking lot Tuesday, though no injuries were reported.
No injuries reported after shots fired in Franklin Park Mall parking lot
The Solheim Cup logo is painted on the side of a barn that is on Hill Ave. in Toledo.
Solheim Cup organizers address concerns from neighbors as tournament approaches
Isaiah Fuller is facing felonious assault charges after a stabbing incident left one man...
Man facing felonious assault charges after stabbing in West Toledo
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

August 5th Weather Forecast
August 5th Weather Forecast
8/4/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
8/4/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
8/4/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
8/4/21: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
8/4/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
8/4/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast