Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

CDC recommends masks indoors for majority of NW Ohio, regardless of vaccination status

By Sarah McRitchie
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Centers for Disease and Control now recommends most Northwest Ohio residents wear a mask indoors regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

The recommendation is based on the level of community transmission of the virus in a given county. Multiple counties in the region have been upgraded from “moderate” to “substantial” transmission in the latest CDC update based on case rates.

The CDC is urging both vaccinated and unvaccinated people in areas of “substantial” and “high” COVID-19 transmission to wear a mask indoors. Most Northwest Ohio counties now fall under those categories, with the exception of Seneca, Hancock, Putnam, and Hardin Counties – the CDC lists these counties as areas with moderate transmission.

The CDC updated its masking guidance last week based on the highly contagious Delta variant’s ability to spread among vaccinated people. It also recommended masking indoors for all staff and students in U.S. schools regardless of vaccination status.

Northwest Ohio Counties considered to have substantial coronavirus transmission include:

  • Lucas County
  • Wood County
  • Ottawa County
  • Sandusky County
  • Henry County
  • Huron County
  • Wyandot County
  • Crawford County
  • Paulding County
  • Van Wert County

Northwest Ohio Counties considered to have high coronavirus transmission include:

  • Erie County
  • Fulton County
  • Williams County
  • Defiance County
  • Allen County

You can check the level of COVID-19 transmission in your county here.

Public health officials maintain that vaccination against COVID-19 is the best way to protect yourself against the virus.

While new CDC data shows that the Delta variant may produce the same viral load in vaccinated and unvaccinated people, breakthrough infections in those vaccinated are rare. COVID-19 vaccines reduce an individual’s risk of hospitalization or death by 10 times or more.

“Protect yourself and your family by getting vaccinated. If you’ve been waiting, now is the time,” said Lucas County Health Commissioner Dr. Zgodzinski. “Together, as a community, we can protect each other and put the pandemic behind us.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser
State Route 2 remains closed in eastern Lucas County after crash
Shots were fired in the Franklin Park Mall parking lot Tuesday, though no injuries were reported.
No injuries reported after shots fired in Franklin Park Mall parking lot
Isaiah Fuller is facing felonious assault charges after a stabbing incident left one man...
Man facing felonious assault charges after stabbing in West Toledo
The Solheim Cup logo is painted on the side of a barn that is on Hill Ave. in Toledo.
Solheim Cup organizers address concerns from neighbors as tournament approaches
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

Toledo Lucas County Health Department
TLCHD releases guidance as schools prepare to return for new year
Two guardians rest on the Hope Memorial Bridge within site of Progressive Field, Friday, July...
Cleveland Indians reach deal to extend Progressive Field lease to 2036, invest $435 million for renovations
Fraternity brothers including Toledo cyclist raise $400,000 on cross-country ride.
Pi Kapp Phi fraternity brothers cycle cross-country for The Ability Experience.
TPS now has hundreds in virtual academic year
Sylvania Schools re-open virtual academy enrollment after families express mask policy concerns