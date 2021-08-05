CDC recommends masks indoors for majority of NW Ohio, regardless of vaccination status

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Centers for Disease and Control now recommends most Northwest Ohio residents wear a mask indoors regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

The recommendation is based on the level of community transmission of the virus in a given county. Multiple counties in the region have been upgraded from “moderate” to “substantial” transmission in the latest CDC update based on case rates.

The CDC is urging both vaccinated and unvaccinated people in areas of “substantial” and “high” COVID-19 transmission to wear a mask indoors. Most Northwest Ohio counties now fall under those categories, with the exception of Seneca, Hancock, Putnam, and Hardin Counties – the CDC lists these counties as areas with moderate transmission.

The CDC updated its masking guidance last week based on the highly contagious Delta variant’s ability to spread among vaccinated people. It also recommended masking indoors for all staff and students in U.S. schools regardless of vaccination status.

Northwest Ohio Counties considered to have substantial coronavirus transmission include:

Lucas County

Wood County

Ottawa County

Sandusky County

Henry County

Huron County

Wyandot County

Crawford County

Paulding County

Van Wert County

Northwest Ohio Counties considered to have high coronavirus transmission include:

Erie County

Fulton County

Williams County

Defiance County

Allen County

You can check the level of COVID-19 transmission in your county here.

Public health officials maintain that vaccination against COVID-19 is the best way to protect yourself against the virus.

While new CDC data shows that the Delta variant may produce the same viral load in vaccinated and unvaccinated people, breakthrough infections in those vaccinated are rare. COVID-19 vaccines reduce an individual’s risk of hospitalization or death by 10 times or more.

“Protect yourself and your family by getting vaccinated. If you’ve been waiting, now is the time,” said Lucas County Health Commissioner Dr. Zgodzinski. “Together, as a community, we can protect each other and put the pandemic behind us.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.