Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

FAA head seeks more prosecution of unruly airline passengers

Frontier Airlines employees duct-tape an unruly passenger to a chair after he broke out into...
Frontier Airlines employees duct-tape an unruly passenger to a chair after he broke out into violence during a flight.(Source: WPLG, ALFREDO RIVERA, MIAMI-DADE COUNTY CORRECTIONS, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The nation’s top aviation regulator is asking local officials to consider filing criminal charges more often against people who act up during airline flights.

Federal Aviation Administration chief Stephen Dickson says airline crews often ask police to meet their plane when it lands because of unruly passengers.

In some cases, flight attendants report being assaulted.

Dickson says many of the passengers are interviewed by police and then released without any charges.

He calls that a missed opportunity to hold passengers accountable for dangerous behavior.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser
State Route 2 remains closed in eastern Lucas County after crash
Shots were fired in the Franklin Park Mall parking lot Tuesday, though no injuries were reported.
No injuries reported after shots fired in Franklin Park Mall parking lot
Isaiah Fuller is facing felonious assault charges after a stabbing incident left one man...
Man facing felonious assault charges after stabbing in West Toledo
The Solheim Cup logo is painted on the side of a barn that is on Hill Ave. in Toledo.
Solheim Cup organizers address concerns from neighbors as tournament approaches
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

LIVE: Biden discusses plans to boost clean vehicles
Haley Pelot and Dorian Giesen.
Amber Alert issued for Wisconsin 2-month-old with medical condition
FILE - In this April 4, 2017 file photo, AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka listens at the...
Longtime AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka dies at age 72
A search is underway for an injured cub that escaped from a wildlife rescue.
Bear cub rescued from California wildfire escapes rehab center
The Dixie Fire devastated Greenville, California, on Wednesday, ravaging its downtown.
‘We lost Greenville.’ Wildfire decimates California town