Family of hit-and-run victim speak out

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The family of Denise Frais, the 70-year-old woman killed in the hit and run accident on the corner of Dorr Street and City Park Avenue, are urging whomever is responsible for the accident to come forward.

Toledo Police received a call around 11:30 on Sunday evening, that a person was lying in the street. When they arrived on the scene they determined that Frais was crossing Dorr Street when she was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound. She was taken to St. Vincent Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

“Everybody from Collingwood and Dorr to Oakwood and Lawrence knew Denise. Everybody,” says Jamie Gulley, a cousin of Frais. “Denise was a beautiful spirit and just to leave her like that... I actually stood in the middle of Dorr and saw her blood still in Dorr Street and it broke me down.”

Members of her community held a vigil for Denise on Monday evening. Her family says it was nice to see the community come out to pay respect to Denise.

“She was a very nice woman, she always used to tell me I was beautiful” says Latoya Alexander, who knew Frais. “ She explained how she lost her daughter recently and her husband a while ago... And I just heard her story today and it just ruined my day honestly .”

“I forgive you. I’m not angry at you. Like I said, I understand that things happen,” says Gulley. " Just make it right with your own conscious and have a conversation with the police. Let them now that this is what happened. If the police feel that you need to be charged with it, then so be it. Like my granny always said, its time to put your big girl panties on.”

Anyone with information that can aid in the investigation is asked to call TPD Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

