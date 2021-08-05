Harmful Algal Bloom Bulletin Issued for stretch of Lake Erie

CURTICE, Ohio (WTVG) - For the first time this Summer, a Harmful Algal Bloom Bulletin is in effect for a portion of Ohio’s Lake Erie Shoreline.

The bulletin was issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration which notes, “The cyanobacteria bloom has intensified along the Ohio coast in the last two days, mostly from east of Maumee Bay to close to Port Clinton.”

Some who live along that stretch of shoreline tell 13abc their families stopped swimming in the water during late July 2021, days before the bulletin was issued.

“It just gets too green, too nasty, and then we just quit,” says Dave Kodger, who’s lived on Howard Farms Beach the past 15 years. “We enjoy the water. Grandkids swam all the way up until about the last weekend of last month because the water was pretty clear.”

Now, the blooms are prompting safety bulletins and cancelling many swimming plans for the remainder of the year.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.