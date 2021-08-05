Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Harmful Algal Bloom Bulletin Issued for stretch of Lake Erie

NOAA says cyanobacteria bloom has intensified east of Maumee Bay to Port Clinton
By Tony Geftos
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CURTICE, Ohio (WTVG) - For the first time this Summer, a Harmful Algal Bloom Bulletin is in effect for a portion of Ohio’s Lake Erie Shoreline.

The bulletin was issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration which notes, “The cyanobacteria bloom has intensified along the Ohio coast in the last two days, mostly from east of Maumee Bay to close to Port Clinton.”

Some who live along that stretch of shoreline tell 13abc their families stopped swimming in the water during late July 2021, days before the bulletin was issued.

“It just gets too green, too nasty, and then we just quit,” says Dave Kodger, who’s lived on Howard Farms Beach the past 15 years. “We enjoy the water. Grandkids swam all the way up until about the last weekend of last month because the water was pretty clear.”

Now, the blooms are prompting safety bulletins and cancelling many swimming plans for the remainder of the year.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser
State Route 2 remains closed in eastern Lucas County after crash
Isaiah Fuller is facing felonious assault charges after a stabbing incident left one man...
Man facing felonious assault charges after stabbing in West Toledo
Shots were fired in the Franklin Park Mall parking lot Tuesday, though no injuries were reported.
No injuries reported after shots fired in Franklin Park Mall parking lot
Bryan Assistant Police Chief Denied Resignation
Discord brewing in the Bryan Police Dept.
The Solheim Cup logo is painted on the side of a barn that is on Hill Ave. in Toledo.
Solheim Cup organizers address concerns from neighbors as tournament approaches

Latest News

Islamic Center of Greater Toledo featured as one of of North America's most "stunning" mosques
He was rescued by a Good Samaritan and taken to a Toledo area sanctuary
Piglet saved from Ohio highway
Franklin Park Mall shooting body cam
Body cam video of shooting at Franklin Park Mall
Riehm Produce Farm rolls out Jeep-themed corn maze