Man facing charges after firing gun in air at Toledo park

Justin Eckhart is facing gun-related charges after allegedly firing a gun into the air after a...
Justin Eckhart is facing gun-related charges after allegedly firing a gun into the air after a fight at Navarre Park on Aug. 3.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is facing gun-related charges after he allegedly fired a handgun in the air during a fight at a city park on Monday.

Justin Eckhart, 38, is facing a charge of firearms discharge restricted.

According to court documents, Eckhart discharged a firearm into the air following a fight at Navarre Park. The documents also said there were a large number of children at the park attending football practice at the time.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

