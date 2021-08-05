Man facing charges after firing gun in air at Toledo park

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is facing gun-related charges after he allegedly fired a handgun in the air during a fight at a city park on Monday.

Justin Eckhart, 38, is facing a charge of firearms discharge restricted.

According to court documents, Eckhart discharged a firearm into the air following a fight at Navarre Park. The documents also said there were a large number of children at the park attending football practice at the time.

