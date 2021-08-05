Ohio BCI investigating suspicious death in Findlay

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspicious death investigation is underway after a body is found at a Findlay home Thursday.

Findlay Police say officers were dispatched to the 600 block of South Blanchard St. after receiving a call for a deceased male.

“We are in the initial phase of the investigation and further information will be released at a later time,” Lt. Ryan Doe said in an email.

The Ohio Bureau of Investigation was called in to assist with processing the scene.

The body was taken to the Lucas County Coroner for autopsy.

