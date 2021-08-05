Police searching for teenagers who stole woman’s purse, car

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a theft at the Miracle Mile Shopping Plaza on Jackman.

Police said the two males stole a 66-year-old woman’s purse from her cart while she was shopping at the Kroger in the plaza on Monday. The suspects then took the keys to her car and drove off in it.

Attempt to Identify: On 8/2/21 the pictured suspects stole an elderly woman's purse while she was shopping. Then, they... Posted by Toledo Police Department on Thursday, August 5, 2021

The victim described the two suspects as Black males in their late teens. One suspect is approximately 5-feet, 10-inches tall, and he was wearing red shorts with a dark-colored shirt. The second suspect is approximately 6-feet, 2-inches tall.

The purse was found behind a nearby business, and the car has also been located.

Police are still searching for the suspects. If anyone has information, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

