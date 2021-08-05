Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Pro wrestler ‘Beautiful’ Bobby Eaton dies at 62

Pro wrestler "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton has died at the age of 62.
Pro wrestler "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton has died at the age of 62.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton, part of the legendary pro wrestling tag team Midnight Express, died at the age of 62.

His sister, Debbie Eaton Lewis, confirmed his death in a Facebook post.

Eaton wrestled through multiple territories in the National Wrestling Alliance in the ‘70s and ‘80s before gaining nationwide exposure with World Championship Wrestling. He teamed with multiple partners, including Dennis Condrey and Stan Lane, to form the Midnight Express over the years.

The group was “managed” by wrestling legends Jim Cornette and Paul “Paul E. Dangerously” Heyman in different stints.

Eaton won multiple tag team and singles championships during his career, wrestling through the 2010s with several promotions.

Donna Eaton, his wife, died June 26 at the age of 57. He was widely regarded as one of the real-life nice guys in the business, and several current and former superstars expressed their condolences on social media.

“If you’ve studied pro wrestling with any true attention, you’ve studied Bobby Eaton. And understand just how special he was in the ring,” said WWE superstar Adam “Edge” Copeland on Twitter. “Every time I encountered him outside of it, he was an even better person.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser
State Route 2 remains closed in eastern Lucas County after crash
Shots were fired in the Franklin Park Mall parking lot Tuesday, though no injuries were reported.
No injuries reported after shots fired in Franklin Park Mall parking lot
The Solheim Cup logo is painted on the side of a barn that is on Hill Ave. in Toledo.
Solheim Cup organizers address concerns from neighbors as tournament approaches
Isaiah Fuller is facing felonious assault charges after a stabbing incident left one man...
Man facing felonious assault charges after stabbing in West Toledo
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

Health experts blame the recent surges in Covid-19 cases on the low rate of vaccinations and...
Moderna plans booster doses to help fight virus
The Dixie Fire devastated Greenville, California, on Wednesday, ravaging its downtown.
Wildfire decimates California town of Greenville
Numbers released Friday night show the state had a more than 160 percent increase over the week.
LIVE: White House COVID response team gives briefing as hospitals see surge of virus patients
Spirit Airlines canceled another 45% of schedule as problems hit fifth day
Spirit Airlines cancels more flights as problems stretch into 5th day
FILE - Charlie Watts, of the Rolling Stones, performs during a concert of the group's No Filter...
Rolling Stones’ drummer Charlie Watts likely to miss tour