Riehm Produce Farm rolls out Jeep-themed corn maze

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - Riehm Produce Farm LLC produces over 50 crops... but it’ll be the corn that has everyone talking next month. This family operation between Fremont and Tiffin has spanned over 5 generations -- and this year, they wanted to pay tribute to another long-running local point of pride.

“We were one of the first ones in Ohio to start doing corn mazes,” says Phil Riehm. “Our corn maze design this year is a Jeep up on some rocks and trees,” says Phil Riehm. “We wanted to celebrate the 80th year of Jeep, and it’s going to be really cool.”

It takes them 12 hours to cut the pattern in the field, though the process really takes months -- starting with their own Jeep blueprints. As Phil explains it: “We plant the corn in two different directions: north/south and east/west, to make a grid pattern. On graph paper in the wintertime, I sketch out the design of the maze, so every row on the graph paper represents a row out here in the field. Dad and I plant the corn here in late May, then in late June, we’ll come through and cut out the design.”

The Jeep-themed fun doesn’t stop there, as Betsy Riehm offers: “Every 2 hours, you can also book a timeslot for Jeep Club, so 20 or more people can come out to a campfire. We [also] have Jeep t-shirts new this year -- this design is strictly ours.”

There’s even some added incentive at their booth downtown this weekend: “Just let us know you heard us on 13abc and we’ll give you a free Jeep duck!”

Back at the farm, it’s an endless list of down-home entertainment besides revving up Jeep fans. Phil says they “didn’t want to do the whole haunted aspect of it, keeping it very family-friendly. The Pumpkin Cannon, which everybody loves... you get to see pigs fly around the racetrack... pedal carts around the track, a giant slide for the kids to slide down... even a new corn barn this year that you just get to go have fun and play in!”

Riehm Produce Farm’s fall fun festivities start September 25th and run weekends through Halloween. To buy tickets in advance or for more information, visit FunAcres.net.

